Clovis woman to spend 8 years in prison for drug possession

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis woman will spend eight years in prison for possessing meth and drug paraphernalia.
A Curry County jury found 26-year-old Kaitlyn Arington-Martinez guilty of possession of a controlled substance, a fourth degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
During the trial, the jury heard from law enforcement, as well as an expert in forensic drug analysis from the New Mexico State Crime Lab.
Because Arington-Martinez is considered a habitual offender, the felony count was enhanced by eight years for a total sentence of 10 and a half years in the Department of Corrections with two and a half years suspended for supervised probation.
