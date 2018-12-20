City of Amarillo approves affordable housing initiatives

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo approved two initiatives to turn vacant properties into affordable housing.
The first is the go ahead for an application for a Nine-Percent Housing Tax Credit for a project tentatively scheduled to begin in 2020.
“It’s the Grant Street Loft projects,” said Andrew Freeman, Director of Planning and Development Services for the City of Amarillo. “It’s an 84 unit apartment complex that would be built on 4 acres on South Grand and SE 34th on the south east corner.”
These units will cost anywhere from $650 to $1,050.
Availability will be limited to those making between $23,000 and $40,000 annually, based on family size.
The City of Amarillo also approved a $600,000 HUD Grant to a developer looking to build in the North Heights area.
“The name of the grant is called the HOME grant and it’s to provide affordable housing,” said Juliana Kitten, Director of Community Development for the City of Amarillo. “New is always something that’s exciting and shows the energy and impact and that the community is vital and important. We want to concentrate and focus building there.”
These units will be located at 1430 NW 17th Ave and will house about 48 people through six four bedroom, two bathroom duplexes.
The city says this multi-family option is something to help low income residents once built and for years to come.
“They have to range from 30% to 60% median family income,” said Kitten. “They have to remain that way for a period of twenty years, after the construction is completed.”
The city says once contracts are signed, the developers of Cross Street Properties hopes to begin as soon as possible.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.