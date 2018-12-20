Buffalo Lake National Wildlife Refuge named in best birding areas of Texas

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - The Buffalo Lake National Wildlife Refuge has been named in the list of best birding areas of Texas by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine.
According to the magazine, winter birding offers the opportunity to see new and rare feathered visitors that flew to Texas for the winter.
The 7,664-acre park was established as a refuge for migrating and wintering birds. You can visit the 300-acre Steward Marsh to watch waterfowl.
Year-round you can see birds like the Canada goose and a variety of ducks. In winter, observe bald eagles, hawks and golden eagles.
You can read more about the wildlife refuge here.
