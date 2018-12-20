Bossier City, LA police officer arrested for animal sex abuse

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A Bossier City police officer was arrested for animal sex abuse. He has been identified as 38-year-old Terry Yetman, of Bossier City.
According to a news release, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit detectives began an investigation in August 2018. This resulted in a search warrant being obtained for electronic devices belonging to a Bossier City Police Officer.
Evidence indicating possession of pornography involving sexual acts with an animal was found on devices belonging to Yetman.
He turned himself in to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, December 19.
He was subsequently booked at the Bossier Max Correctional Center and charged with 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by performing sexual acts with an animal and 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by filming sexual acts with an animal.
His bond is set at $350,000.
BCPD officials say the patrol officer was placed on paid administrative leave in November when they were notified of the investigation. He will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
He began working for Bossier City police in November 2014.
