Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward to identify hotel burglary suspects
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information regarding two suspects accused of burglarizing a hotel on December 11. (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Britt Snipes | December 20, 2018 at 4:11 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 4:12 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information on two suspects accused of burglarizing a hotel on December 11.

On Tuesday morning, officers said a man and woman burglarized a storage room at a hotel in the 7700 block of I-40 east.

Camera footage shows the suspects arriving and leaving the hotel in a grey or silver 4-door Audi.

If you have information about this crime, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to the arrest or recovery of stolen property, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

