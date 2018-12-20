Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward to identify hotel burglary suspects

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information on two suspects accused of burglarizing a hotel on December 11.
On Tuesday morning, officers said a man and woman burglarized a storage room at a hotel in the 7700 block of I-40 east.
Camera footage shows the suspects arriving and leaving the hotel in a grey or silver 4-door Audi.
If you have information about this crime, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to the arrest or recovery of stolen property, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
