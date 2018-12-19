WTAMU launches new mobile app feature for prospective students

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University administrators launched the new mobile app feature called Admissions Fast Track to help prospective freshmen and transfer students who would like to know if they qualify to be admitted to the university.
The feature is found within the WT Mobile App and has a survey which assesses the prospective student’s information including SAT or ACT scores, GPA and class rank.
“We understand that this is a very social generation and they communicate on the apps on their smartphones,” said WTAMU Executive Director of Admissions Jeffrey Baylor. “We thought this was a great way to reach them and reach out to the market to try to extend ourselves out to as many prospective students as possible.”
Traditionally, the way prospective students would see if they qualified for acceptance would take up to several days or weeks before students heard an answer.
With the new Fast Track feature, once the information is submitted, students will receive an instant response telling them whether they qualify to be admitted to the university.
“It’s faster, it’s easier, in terms of accessing,” said Baylor. “When we say easy, we mean in terms of it being an easy process. By no means does that mean it’s easier to get in to the university, but this process will be a lot easier than a traditional process because it’s gonna take away that fear factor.”
Along with the Fast Track feature, WT will soon be adding a virtual reality tour to its mobile app that will give high quality 360 HD video tours of the campus including other personalized features.
“We have people embedded in some of the videos to talk about the purpose of this building,” said WTAMU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Wade Shaffer. “[The video has] what students can find there [on campus], what the buildings and residence halls look like, where they would be eating if they became a student here, what’s the typical classroom like and do they get a good vibe from the people and the things that they’re saying there [in the video].”
Shaffer said the virtual reality videos have already been recorded and are currently being edited to be available in the app by next month.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.