Warm and breezy windy

It is going to be another warm day with afternoon temps warming back into the 50′s and low 60′s. Morning temps are a little cooler in the 20′s and 30′s. Skies today will be mostly sunny with breezy winds. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Thursday will be slightly cooler in the low 50′s. Breezy winds continue into Thursday leaving us with elevated fire danger Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is the first day of winter and still expected to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60′s and low 70′s. We stay dry through Christmas day with mild temps.