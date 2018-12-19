Portales man dead after tractor-trailer rollover

GUADALUPE CO, NM (KFDA) - A Portales man has died after a fatal tractor-trailer rollover on Sunday night.
On December 17 at around 11:48 p.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a wreck on US Highway 360.
New Mexico State Police say an investigation found that 31-year-old Francisco Ornelas, of Portales, was traveling east on Highway 360 when his tractor-trailer veered off the road and began to roll.
Ornelas was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
Officials said the cause of the wreck is unknown and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. It is also unknown if Ornelas was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
