Operation Blue Santa provides gifts for local children in need

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department and the Stand 4 LEOs group hope to make Christmas a bit merrier for some local children in need.
Through Operation Blue Santa, families are referred to the group by police officers who work the field and recognize a need in the course of their regular duties.
“We have a Blue Santa, along with police men and women, dressed up as elves deliver gifts to the families,” said Officer Cynthia Palacios of the Amarillo Police Department. “The children get really excited when they see us coming up to their front doors.”
This year’s delivery will take place this Saturday, Dec. 22nd, where fourteen families will receive gifts, coats and other Christmas treats.
Palacios said she believes it’s important for children to have a positive experience with law enforcement.
“We want children to grow up knowing that they can trust the police and that police officers will do whatever they can for their community,” said Palacios. “Operation Blue Santa allows us to interact with not only the children but the parents in a positive way.”
Visit the Stand 4 Leos Facebook Page to learn more about the non-profit.
Operation Blue Santa was started in 1972 by two Austin Police Department officers who wanted to make a difference in their community during the holidays.
When they noticed that some of the families around them would not have food or gifts at Christmas time, they began their operation out of the back of a patrol car, serving 20 families.
