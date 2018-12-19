Official: Ukraine plans another naval foray into Sea of Azov

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2018 file photo, damage can be seen to one of three Ukrainian ships seized by Russia during a naval incident near the annexed Crimean Peninsula. A top official from Ukraine has told the BBC in remarks posted on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, that the country plans to again send its warships into the Sea of Azov, a move that could set the stage for another clash with Russia. (AP Photo, File)