Hilmar Cheese Company donates medic vests to Dalhart first responders

DALHART, TX (KFDA) - A Dalhart-based business made a contribution to ensure the safety of first responders in their community on Monday.
Hilmar Cheese Company donated five medic vests, designed to protect the wearer’s core from life-threatening hazards, to Dalhart emergency workers.
The company says they donated the vests to ensure the safety of Dalhart’s 37 volunteer firefighters and 12 emergency response personnel.
The vests will be available for any first responder to use.
