Discovery Center partners with AISD for learning outside the classroom

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is partnering with Amarillo Independent School District to give students a chance to learn outside the classroom.
DHDC will invite each school within AISD to attend the science museum during a night chosen in advance during the 2018-2019 school year. During each school’s night, students will be invited to learn during live science demonstrations and by interacting with the museum’s exhibits.
Parents will be notified in advance of the school’s designated date.
DHDC is also offering new education programs beginning in January. The program, ‘Code Your Future,' expands the museum’s education offerings to schools to include computer programming. It will be offered to children in the 4th-8th grades.
There are two sessions of ‘Code Your Future’ coming up. You can register for the sessions here.
