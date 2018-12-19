Clovis man convicted for shooting at neighbor’s house

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis man has been found guilty after officials said he shot at a Clovis home in August 2017.
Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb announced that 25-year-old Xavier Loving, of Clovis, was found guilty of shooting at an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
On August 14, 2017, police said Loving was walking past his neighbor’s home in Clovis and began shouting threats at him.
When his neighbor came outside, police said Loving shot at his neighbor, missed and hit the house while the victim’s 4-year-old daughter was asleep inside.
No one was injured during the shooting.
Officials said Loving had been convicted of multiple felonies in the past 10 years and was prohibited from carrying a firearm.
The Honorable Fred Van Soelen presided over the trial and ordered Loving’s sentencing to be held at a later date.
Loving could face up to 16 and a half years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections. This includes a four year enhancement for previous felony convictions.
Loving is also pending trial in January for aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.
