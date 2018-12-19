City of Amarillo to introduce new utility billing software

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is rolling out a new utility billing software that is meant to improve customer service and make the billing process much more convenient.
Residents of Amarillo will benefit from a new billing software platform for utilities such as water, solid waste, sewer and drainage.
The new software will enable residents to have automatic draft capabilities for their accounts, conveniently make online and electronic payments, have access to a self-serve portal, billing history, the ability to link multiple accounts, and an in-person or online chat feature.
Information on the new billing process will be in traditional mail-delivered bills beginning this month.
The new billing platform will begin February 18.
For more information, call the City of Amarillo Water Billing Department at (806) 378-3030.
