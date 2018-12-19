City of Amarillo holds groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station 9

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo hosted a groundbreaking ceremony today, kicking off construction of Fire Station 9 on Paramount.
“By moving this fire station to Paramount and I-40, that will actually improve response times to some areas that we were needing improvement on. But it still stays in this general location, so they’ll still respond to this district,” said AFD’s Capt. Kyle Joy.
The city hopes Fire Station 9 will be completed in fall of 2019.
