Barrio Plan, new justice of the peace to be discussed at Potter Co. Precinct 2 town hall

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Some Potter County residents will get the opportunity to learn and speak their minds about several new city and county projects at the Potter County Precinct 2 Town Hall Meeting on Dec. 20, hosted by Commissioner Mercy Murgia.
Topics of discussion for the meeting will include an update on the Barrio Neighborhood Plan from Teresa Kennedy of the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee.
Residents will also meet their newly elected Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor at the meeting, as well as receive a briefing on the City of Amarillo’s Coming Home Pilot Project, which focuses on putting those currently homeless in the city into sustainable housing.
A door prize of a $25 Walmart gift card will also be awarded to an attendee.
The meeting will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Alamo Community Center at 1502 S. Cleveland Street in Amarillo.
