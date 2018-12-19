Amarillo probably won’t have a White Christmas this year and here’s why

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As we look forward to the holidays, many people have high hopes for a White Christmas, while others would just as soon see sunshine and warm weather.
According to the American Meteorological Society, a White Christmas requires at least an inch of snow to either fall during the day or be on the ground at Christmas.
Here are our odds for a White Christmas:
Since 1892, Amarillo has had at least a trace of snow on the ground 18 times, which translates to a probability between 10 percent and 14 percent.
The last time we had snow on Christmas was 2012 when 2.0 inches covered the ground.
The most snow that has fallen on a Christmas Day was 4.6 inches in 1939.
We actually experienced back to back White Christmas events in 2011 and 2012.
The coldest temperature ever observed on Christmas was two degrees during the Christmas Arctic blast of 1983.
In 1979, however, we experienced a spring like Christmas with a high of 79 degrees, the warmest ever on Christmas Day in Amarillo.
The First Alert Weather team is looking ahead to next week, but it does not appear that snow is in the Christmas forecast.
Instead, a windy and warm outlook is shaping up with highs expected to be in the mid 60′s.
Merry Christmas from your NewsChannel10 First Alert Weather Team!
