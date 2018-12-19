Additions to MPEV hope to enhance fan and player experience

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Enhancements will be coming to the MPEV, but it won’t cost the city or its residents a penny.
Amarillo's City Council approved a change order to the contract on Tuesday afternoon.
The additions will be funded solely by the Elmore Sports Group.
“This change order, what it does, it allows the Elmore Sports Group to buy materials and install them in the field to enhance the fan experience,” said Jerry Danforth, Director of Facilities and Capital Projects for the City of Amarillo.
Both the city and the Sod Poodles say the new additions will give the community and the team’s players an unforgettable experience at the ball park.
“A large digital space in the outfield, a kids fun play area in there,” said Tony Ensor, President and General Manager of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. “Upgrades to the suite level and the concourse level, to the clubhouse level for the players so they can do their trade and hopefully get from AA up to the big leagues in a very short amount of time.”
The Elmore Sports Group says this approval by the city will allow them to invest more into the ballpark and get the work done in a timely fashion.
“This portion of it is around $2.2 million that’s going into the contract,” said Ensor. “Again, that’s the part that the ball club is backstopping. There’s another portion too. The total amount is about $3.8 million that we’re going to be investing into the facility. All of it done to enhance the fan experience.”
With construction on schedule, fans can expect to see these upgrades when the ballpark gates open on April 8.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.