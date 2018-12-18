'Zero-tolerance' immigration policy hits snag in California

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018 file photo, taken from the Tijuana, Mexico, side of the border, Honduran migrants react as they surrender to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border wall in to the United States. Federal judges in California have challenged more of the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy on illegal immigration. Their decision in Sept. 2018 to no longer accept pleas at initial appearances led to the dismissal of many cases because the government deported defendants before they could return to court. The judges' stance is another example of how the judiciary, in ways large and small, has put the brakes on some of the administration's efforts to curb immigration. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File) (AP)