What You Need To Know: 2018 Christmas shipping deadlines

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Christmas will be here before you know it, and if you still need to send out holiday packages, the deadlines are fast approaching.
This week alone the postal service will deliver about 200 million packages.
And in total, about 16 billion pieces of mail during the holiday season.
In order to have your packages arrive before Dec. 25, here are the dates you need to keep in mind:
USPS
- First Class Mail: Thursday, Dec. 20
- Priority Mail: Thursday, Dec. 20
- Priority Mail Express: Saturday, Dec. 22
UPS
- USPS 3-Day Select: Tuesday, Dec. 18
- USPS 2nd Day Air Services: Thursday, Dec. 20
- Next Day Air Services: Saturday, Dec. 22
FedEx
- FedEx Home: Monday, Dec. 17
- FedEx Express Saver: Wednesday, Dec. 19
- FedEx 2-Day Services: Thursday, Dec. 20
- FedEx Overnight Services: Friday, Dec. 21
The United States Postal Service said it is expecting to deliver nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
