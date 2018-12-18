ThePanhandleGives campaign raised over $865,000 for local non-profit organizations

“For a non-profit, unrestricted money is vital,” said Vice-President of Development for Amarillo Area Foundation Trent Hill, Ph.D. “The government could not provide the services that these non-profits do. [Non-profits] are on the front lines [and] these people are the ones that are doing the work, so being able to support them and make sure they’re gonna be able to continue to doing what they’re doing benefits us all.”