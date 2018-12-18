ThePanhandleGives campaign raised over $865,000 for local non-profit organizations

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - #ThePanhandleGives totals are in and over $865,000 was raised for 108 non-profit organizations in the Texas Panhandle, with Heal the City raising the most money.
By the end, Texas panhandle residents raised over $865,000 to benefit these non-profit organizations across 14 counties.
“For a non-profit, unrestricted money is vital,” said Vice-President of Development for Amarillo Area Foundation Trent Hill, Ph.D. “The government could not provide the services that these non-profits do. [Non-profits] are on the front lines [and] these people are the ones that are doing the work, so being able to support them and make sure they’re gonna be able to continue to doing what they’re doing benefits us all.”
The non-profit organization Heal the City won the “2018 Big Getter” Award, raising over $75,000.
“Initially the goal was $9,855, which was actually the number of patient encounters we have had so far this year,” said Director of Development for Heal the City Lisa Lloyd. “We set a goal that we thought was attainable and we blew it out of the water.”
Lloyd said Heal the City has exceeded 10,000 patient visits this year and the money donated to them from #ThePanhandleGives campaign will help them continue serving even more patients this upcoming year.
“This would not be possible without the big-hearted people of the panhandle that say ‘yes’ to Heal the City, especially this time of year,” said Lloyd. “You’ve really given our patients the gift of health.”
In addition to the money raised, the Amarillo Area Foundation and sponsors raised over $200,000 for the amplification fund, which will be added to each organization’s fund, based on the percentage of dollars they raised during the campaign.
“This was about elevating philanthropy in the Texas Panhandle,” said Hill. “People came together and look what happened. It’s only gonna get better.”
The Amarillo Area Foundation announced next year’s #ThePanhandleGives campaign dates will be November 25th through #GivingTuesday, December 3rd.
Donations are still being accepted for #ThePanhandleGives' amplification fund, which will be given to all participating organizations collectively.
