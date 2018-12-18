Registration open for Kids Inc. winter sports

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Registration is open for Kids Inc. winter sports.
Girls basketball is open to girls in first through sixth grade. Games are played on Friday evenings, Saturdays and Sunday afternoons. The program fee is $83, which includes a t-shirt, year-end award, eight league games, paid officials and gym rentals.
Games begin on January 11.
Registration is open for competitive indoor soccer leagues for both youth and adults. The deadline to secure a team for indoor soccer is Saturday, Dec. 28.
You can find more information on requirements to join competitive indoor soccer leagues and to register here.
