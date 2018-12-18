Portales man to spend 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

PORTALES, NM (KFDA) - A Portales man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a Roosevelt County jury found him guilty of trafficking $5,000 worth of methamphetamine.
On December 18, Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb announced that 42-year-old Jose Enriques was found guilty of trafficking a controlled substance, a second degree felony, and conspiracy to commit trafficking a controlled substance, a third degree felony.
The charges come after an undercover operation by the Region V Drug Task Force in July of 2017.
Officials said a search warrant found eight individually packed baggies of meth, valued at $5,000.
The Honorable Donna J. Mowrer sented Enriques to 13 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections, with three years being suspended in favor of supervised probation.
