Nathaniel Jouett to be sentenced as adult for Clovis-Carver Public Library mass shooting

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Nathaniel Jouett, the 17-year-old who pleaded guilty to killing two and wounding four others in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library, will be sentenced as an adult.
According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Judge James Hudson has ruled that Jouett is not eligible for an amenability hearing.
In his 33 page order filed on December 17, Judge Hudson stated that Jouett is not denied Equal Protection under the law and that Due Process has not been violated by his ruling.
A motion was filed in October for an amenability hearing to see if Jouett would benefit from treatment. This would have allowed Jouett to enter a rehabilitation facility and be released at the age of 21.
Judge Hudson has denied that hearing, and Jouett will be sentenced as an adult.
His sentencing is scheduled for one week beginning February 11, 2019.
He faces a sentence ranging from probation to two life sentences plus 96 years.
