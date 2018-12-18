Man sentenced to 45 years for murder of Amarillo woman

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Almost a year after stabbing and killing Haley Green, a judge found Mark Ahrens guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced him to 45 years in prison.
In court papers filed Thursday, Dec. 13, Judge Ana Estevez issued that judgment for the January 12 murder.
The initial complaint said a witness told police Ahrens came to their home in the 100 block of North Fairmont and began stabbing Green. Police say they found wounds to her face and neck, as well as defensive wounds on her hands and arms.
Police later found a bloody knife under the deck in the backyard of the home.
While officers were investigating the scene, a burglary was reported at another home in the 300 block of Belleview. Police arrived to find Ahrens in the yard.
He was taken into custody and charged with murder, evading arrest and assault on a public servant.