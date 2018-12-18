Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup in Hutchinson County on Monday.
Around 4:30 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to State Highway 136 near Borger.
According to Texas DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley, David Mills, 63, was riding his motorcycle when a pickup driven by Charles Murley, 34, failed to yield the right of way to Mills by turning left into Mills' path.
Mills crashed into Murley’s truck and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Mills was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, where he was pronounced dead.
Texas DPS is investigating the crash.
