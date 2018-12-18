2A Division II State Championship Preview: Gruver Greyhounds vs. Mart Panthers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -The Gruver Greyhounds are ready to make a statement in their first state championship appearance in school history after going up against Albany and some strong winds last week to secure their spot at state.
Jalin Conyers will need to have another great game for the Greyhounds as they are up against the defending 2A DI state champions Mart Panthers.
Gruver’s air attack has been tough for teams all year and Coach Felderhoff and his staff won’t have to consider the wind this week during their play calling which should benefit them in their quest for Gruver’s first state title.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.