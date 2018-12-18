1A Division II State Championship Preview: Follett Tigers vs. Strawn Greyhounds

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Follett Panthers will be kicking off this year’s UIL state championship week with a 2008 rematch against the Strawn Greyhounds .
Strawn enters this game as the top ranked team in division two making the Panthers the underdogs in this match up but first year head coach Andy Copley and his squad plans to stick to what they know and that’s play a ground and pound style of football lead by a strong back field with Luis Loya and Josh Stuart.
It’s safe to say that the first matchup of the week will get things started off on the right foot.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.