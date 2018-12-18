3A Division II State Championship Preview: Canadian Wildcats vs. Newton Eagles

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Canadian Wildcats are making the most out of this season and are back in the state title game after finally getting by Gunter last Friday in the semifinals round.
The Wildcats are set to face the Newton Eagles, a team who is currently on a 29 game winning streak with a lot of D1 talent. Despite being the underdogs in this week’s match up a big game from QB Casen Cavalier and a great showing from the Wildcats defense could mean the end to the Eagle’s streak.
