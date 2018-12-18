3A Division I State Championship Preview: New Deal Lions vs. Mason Punchers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The New Deal Lions have made a clean sweep of their competition up to this point but so has their opponents mason but the keys to this game for the ions this Thursday will be defense and big play ability.
The Lions have only allowed 18 points in the playoffs and their offense has been fueled by huge plays from sparked by QB Jett Whitfield on the ground and through the air along with DK Blaylock lined up at receiver. Mason will definitely have their hands full trying to contain this New Deal team but the Punchers will definitely be putting up a fight as they try to cap off an undefeated season.
