1A Division I State Championship Preview: McLean Tigers vs. Milford Bulldogs

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - 1A football is being well represented by the Panhandle this year as McLean and Milford will square off right after Follett and Strawn this Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The Tigers have been a force to be reckoned with behind the strong play of who may be the top 1A player this year in Ben Crockett.
In this match up Milford brings size and speed but will need a good game from their defense to slow down an offense that has been practically unstoppable all year long.
