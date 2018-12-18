CBS gives no indication it will release Moonves findings

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles. Moonves will not receive his $120 million severance package after the company's board of directors determined he was fired "with cause" over sexual misconduct allegations. The board said Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, it reached its decision after finding that Moonves failed to cooperate fully with investigators looking into the allegations. The board also cited what it called Moonves' "willful and material misfeasance," violation of company policies and breach of his contract. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello)