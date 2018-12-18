Bell reflects on V-280 aircraft’s successful first year of flight

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The newest version of Bell’s V-280 Valor aircraft has entered a new era after the anniversary of its first flight.
Bell said the aircraft’s first year of flight proved to be successful and demonstrate the ability to quickly deliver vertical lift capability to combat national security threats.
“I am proud of the team’s remarkable accomplishments during the first year of flight,” said President and CEO Mitch Snyder. “By working with the government, we continue to prove the V-280 is the agile aircraft that our military needs now.”
The V-280, which has flown nearly 85 hours and more than 180 rotor turn hours, has hit many flight testing milestones along the way.
Some of these milestones include a 4,500 feet per minute rate of climb, sustained flight at 11,500 feet altitude, in-flight transitions between cruise mode and vertical takeoff and landing, and flying at more than 250 miles per hour.
Bell announced that the V-280 Valor will now go into advanced testing as it competes with another company’s entry to become the future of military flight.
You can find more updates on the V-280 Valor and its capabilities here.
