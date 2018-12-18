Amarillo EDC names search committee members to help find next CEO

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation has assembled a search committee to assist in the interview and selection process to find the organization’s next president and CEO.
The AEDC said Brian Heinrich, a current member of the AEDC Board of Directors and partner with Templeton, Smithee, Hayes, Heinrich and Russell Lawfirm, will be chairing the search committee.
Other committee members include Lloyd Brown, AEDC Board Member and CEO of Smart Chemical Services, Inc., Michelle Reichert, Chief Operating Officer with Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC, Bob Williams, President and CEO of BSA Health Systems, Jason Herrick, President of Pantera Energy, and Shannon Massey, Vice President of Assembly Operations with Bell.
“The individuals serving on the search committee are some of our community’s best and brightest business leaders,” said Laura Street, Chairwoman of the AEDC. “We are confident that their insight and experience will help us identify the next leader of the organization.”
The search committee will work in close collaboration with executive search firm Jorgenson Consulting.
The committee will review and consider the initial round of candidates identified during the recruitment process and then recommend the final round of candidates for consideration to the AEDC Board of Directors.
