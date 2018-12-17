Reward increased for $8,000 for most wanted sex offender from Wichita Falls

AUSTIN, TX (DPS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public that the reward for David Dale Booth, 60, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $8,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of December. Booth is wanted for parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
In 1998, Booth was convicted in Tarrant County of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child-sexual contact involving an eight-year-old girl. He was paroled from prison in 2014 and has been wanted since 2015. Booth’s last known ties were to Wichita Falls. His criminal history also includes an attempted murder conviction. For more information and updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.
Booth is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his upper arms. Booth has previously worked in the rail car repair industry.
One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. So far in 2018, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $31,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
- Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
- Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).
All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website.
Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.
