Reward increased for $8,000 for most wanted sex offender from Wichita Falls

AUSTIN, TX (DPS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public that the reward for David Dale Booth, 60, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $8,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of December. Booth is wanted for parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.