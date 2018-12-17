Officials offering $4K reward for information on burglary of Pampa business

PAMPA, TX (KFDA) - Officials are offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the burglary of a Pampa business.
Overnight on Nov. 13, police say a suspect or suspects broke into Maul Feed & Seed in Pampa.
The suspects cut open a safe and took an undisclosed amount of cash and checks.
If you have information about this crime, call the Top of Texas Crime Stoppers at (806) 669-2222 or submit your tip online.
If your information leads to the arrest or filing of criminal charges against those responsible for this crime, you could receive a reward of up to $4,000.
