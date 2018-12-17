Officials offering $4K reward for information on burglary of Pampa business

Officials offering $4K reward for information on burglary of Pampa business
Officials are offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the burglary of a Pampa business. (Source: Top of Texas Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 17, 2018 at 10:55 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 10:55 AM

PAMPA, TX (KFDA) - Officials are offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the burglary of a Pampa business.

Overnight on Nov. 13, police say a suspect or suspects broke into Maul Feed & Seed in Pampa.

The suspects cut open a safe and took an undisclosed amount of cash and checks.

If you have information about this crime, call the Top of Texas Crime Stoppers at (806) 669-2222 or submit your tip online.

If your information leads to the arrest or filing of criminal charges against those responsible for this crime, you could receive a reward of up to $4,000.

Officials are offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the burglary of a Pampa business. (Source: Top of Texas Crime Stoppers)
Officials are offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the burglary of a Pampa business. (Source: Top of Texas Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.