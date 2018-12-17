Mobile home destroyed in Sunday afternoon fire

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Randall County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1001 Ottawa Trail around 3:24 Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters found fire showing from a single-wide manufactured mobile home.
Crews from Lake Tanglewood VFD, Timbercreek VFD, Palisades VFD, and Canyon Fire Department also assisted with the fire.
Residents were not at the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Three dogs inside the house died in the fire.
The fire was under control in approximatly 30 minutes. The fire originated in the living room of the residence.
An investigation was conducted and an expected cause was not found.
The residence sustained heavy fire, heat, and smoke damage and is considered a total loss.
