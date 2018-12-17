Missouri man pleads guilty to stealing $2.4M from Amarillo company

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A Missouri man is waiting to be sentenced after pleading guilty to a federal fraud charge of stealing $2.4 million from an Amarillo company.
According to federal court documents filed Dec. 12 in Kansas City, Dwight Cox said he billed Texas Beef Cattle Company for cattle he was to purchase and feed for the company.
From April 2017 through November 2017, he sent invoices for about 3,200 head of cattle and was paid for them.
When Texas Beef asked him to ship the cattle to market in February 2018, he told them he only had less than 150 head of cattle.
Cox faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and an order of restitution.
