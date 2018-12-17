Kansas, Duke, Tennessee remain atop new AP Top 25

Kansas guard Lagerald Vick (24) locks arms with Villanova guard Phil Booth (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Kansas defeated Villanova 74-71. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) (Orlin Wagner)
December 17, 2018 at 11:38 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 11:43 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas, Duke and Tennessee are atop the latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the second straight week.

The Jayhawks earned 56 of 65 first-place votes to stay at No. 1, a perch they held in the preseason before being overtaken by Duke and later Gonzaga. Kansas returned to the top last week then beat reigning national champion Villanova.

Michigan and Virginia each climbed a spot into the top 5. Gonzaga slid four spots to eighth after losing at North Carolina, which jumped three spots to ninth.

No. 25 Nebraska was the only addition to this week's poll, though the Cornhuskers were ranked earlier this month. Villanova fell out for the second time this season after losing at Kansas and to Penn.

Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Kansas defeated Villanova 74-71. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Kansas defeated Villanova 74-71. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) (AP)

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few puts his hand on Corey Kispert (24) after Kispert fouled out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. North Carolina won 103-90. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few puts his hand on Corey Kispert (24) after Kispert fouled out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. North Carolina won 103-90. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (AP)
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. North Carolina won 103-90. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. North Carolina won 103-90. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (AP)
Villanova head coach Jay Wright works the side lines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Villanova head coach Jay Wright works the side lines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) (AP)