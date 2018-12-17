Clovis Municipal Schools train teachers to use Makerspaces in the classroom

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Clovis Municipal Schools have recently trained their teachers to facilitate Makerspaces in their classrooms to engage and challenge their students.
“Makerspace, well it can be a lot of different things. It is not one thing," said Superintendent of Instruction at Clovis Municipal Schools Joe Stricklend. "Basically, it is a group of materials that you have available and they can be art supplies, simple electronics, robotics. The nature of the outcome of the project is always really open-ended too so, meaning, that you can have the exact same assignment but the end finished products are going to look very different.”
Mesa Elementary Kindergarten teacher Victoria Waters is using Makerspace to transform her classroom for her students.
“Students are learning how to create circuits by using copper tape and by using batteries," said Waters. "So, it is kind of different because when kids first think of lights they think of they need a switch, they need a switch to turn it on and that is where their mind goes. But today is really teaching them how to do lighting using really just their brain and how they can make it work only using a certain amount of materials.”
By using Makerspace, Kindergarten students were able to learn a variety of new words, like circuits, conduction and energy. The children were also able to identify the different parts needed to successfully build a circuit.
With their newfound knowledge, the students created Christmas cards that had a circuit connecting a battery to a light.
The district hopes teachers will continue to utilize their Makerspace training in the classroom like Ms. Waters.
