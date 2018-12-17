Amarillo Independent School District continues 2017 school bond projects

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - This evening’s Amarillo Independent School District School Board meeting will continue to work through the district’s 2017 bond package.
Amarillo ISD’s $100 million dollar bond package was approved by voters back in November of 2017.
One year later, construction is currently underway for the first of the district’s bond projects - renovations to Fanin Middle School and Lamar Elementary.
Which includes 11 new classrooms and a secured entrance with bullet resistant glass at Fanin and drainage improvements and bullet resistant glass installation at Lamar.
The district’s aging facilities are a main focus as nearly 80 percent of AISD schools are more than 50 years old.
The district’s next project is expected to begin its construction phase soon.
Which includes work at Palo Duro High School, Travis and Mann Middle Schools and Allen 6th Grade Campus.
For a complete break-down of the district’s 2017 bond project visit http://www.amaisd.org/about_a_i_s_d/school_bond_2017.
