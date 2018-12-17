Agape Center’s Angel Tree provides gifts to those with mental illness

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Angel Tree at Amarillo Area Mental Health Consumers, or the Agape Center, still has a few angels left.
The non-profit said the tree helps its members who aren’t in the workforce and live on a fixed income afford their basic needs.
“I suffer from schizophrenia and depression and on-going anxiety disorder," said one member James Lokker. "So, I’m on three different medications.”
Lokker said those medication expenses add up and each year, he asks for things like dress socks and other simple clothing items.
“It really means a lot that somebody picks up and buys me something that I really need,” he said.
The Agape Center’s Director Gerri Steele said while some members ask for things like adult coloring utensils and board games, most are in need of clothing and household items.
“When I first started coming, I was alone and I was scared,” said Steele. “And I started coming up here and I got on that Angel Tree and what I got was able to provide for me for a few months of support for myself. It was just a blessing in itself for me and I know it is the same thing for all of our other members.”
The Angel Tree is also a way to include members who otherwise would not have a family to celebrate the holidays with.
“If they didn’t have an Angel Tree here, I would not get nothing for Christmas,” said another member Sandra Carter. “A lot of people here, they don’t have family. Or they have family and they have their own family and they don’t want to get you involved in their family Christmas. Some of them just don’t want nothing to do with you.”
“It’s an important thing to remember people in the community that have mental illness,” said Steele. “Because people that have mental illness get shoved aside and it’s important that they don’t have that stigma upon them, that ‘Hey, we’re not going to help them because they have mental illness.’ Because they’re people too. We are people too.”
There are seven angels left on the Angel Tree and all angels and gifts must be returned to the Agape Center at 1401 S. Polk St. on the 4th floor by Wednesday.
