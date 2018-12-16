Watson leads Texans to 29-22 comeback win over Darnold, Jets

Houston running back Lamar Miller left with an ankle injury in the second quarter and didn't return. He was initially hurt early in the first quarter Saturday when he went down after a 1-yard run. He tried to get up and walk it off before going back down to the turf and being attended to by trainers. He returned on Houston's next possession, but left again early in the second quarter. He had 8 yards on three carries against the Jets. ... Jets starting right tackle Brandon Shell was carted off the field early in the third quarter with a knee injury. He was blocking during a passing play when left guard Spencer Long rolled into his left leg. ... Texans nose tackle Brandon Dunn also left with an ankle injury and didn't return. ... Jets wide receiver Rishard Matthews left with a hamstring injury.