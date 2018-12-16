Texas Panhandle Honor Flight providing stockings, toys for area children in need

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An organization dedicated to giving back to the veterans who have given all for our freedom, the Texas Panhandle Honor Flight is also branching out to the area community, helping provide a Christmas for area children in need this holiday season.
“We adopted Lee Elementary which has 307 kids and each one of them are getting a stocking with some candy and a fruit and little toys in it,” said Terry Tucker. “Then we do Ronald McDonald House and the other wings of the children’s hospitals.”
In addition to the Christmas stockings, the Honor Flight also plans to donate 4,200 toys to Snack Pak 4 Kids this season. The organization says it’s important to give back to the entire community, year round.
“We just feel good, Texas Panhandle Honor Flight, we do a lot of stuff year round and this is one of them,” said Don Ricks. “We’re really big on making sure that kids in our community have a good Christmas.”
The Texas Panhandle Honor Flight says the chance to put together Christmas gifts for kids is a rewarding experience for local veterans.
"It's in our heart, you know, we reach out to these veterans and the veterans love kids and they just want to give back to the community and help these kids,” said Sheila Ricks.
Bringing together veterans, ROTC members, the community and more, the Honor Flight says events like stocking stuffing is a unified cause to do something good for the community.
"It’s a great thing when we can all get together all as one and have a good Christmas around here for the kids,” said Don Ricks. Further proof that the giving spirit is alive and well in Amarillo this holiday season.
