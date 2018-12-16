Scam Alert: City of Amarillo alerting the public of possible phone scammer

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is alerting the public of a possible phone scammer claiming to be the City of Amarillo.
A local business owner reported someone called them claiming to be with the city and requested personal information as well as a credit card number.
The phone number that call came in from is 682-862-6777.
The call said the City of Amarillo did not have a local number used for calling out, which Amarillo police says is not true.
Authorities want to remind you to never give personal information out over the phone.
If you have fallen victim to this scam, call the Amarillo Police Department to report it.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.