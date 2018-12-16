Area Lane Closures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - On State Loop (SL) 335, various shoulders will be closed between US 87 and the 3rd Avenue underpass Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 17 and 18, while crews install signs and mailboxes.
- On Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 19 and 20, the right lane of the US 87 southbound frontage road will be closed between FM 1719 and SL 335 for patching work.
- As overlay work continues along the Interstate 40 corridor, please be aware of the following:
The I-40 westbound Georgia Street entrance ramp will be closed for approximately three days beginning Monday, Dec. 16 while crews install a new crash cushion.
- The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Washington Street for riprap work.
- The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Crockett Street for bridge joint repair work.
On SL 335 from Washington Street to Interstate 27, expect various lane closures on the frontage roads for work on the curb and sidewalk.
At I-40 and Ross Street, expect the following:
- The left shoulder of I-40 westbound will be closed Monday through Friday, Dec. 17 – 21, for painting.
- The left lane of I-40 westbound at the Ross Street overpass will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights, Dec. 17 – 19.
- Ross Street under I-40 will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday night.
At the intersection of Amarillo Boulevard and Western Street, expect various lane closures for patching repairs.
Crews will close various lanes on Amarillo Boulevard near 9th Avenue and Bell Street for crack sealing repairs.
Various lanes will be closed on the I-40 westbound frontage roads for pavement marking from Helium Road to Westline Road.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.