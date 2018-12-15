Weekend Weather Outlook

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It has been a mild day with highs in the 60s but it also has been a bit more breezy with SW winds.
Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and lows in the 30s.
Sunday is looking like another mild day with highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and light winds.
Sunday night looks not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
