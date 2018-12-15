Trump says Zinke leaving administration by the end of year

(RNN) - President Donald Trump announced Saturday that Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke will be leaving the administration at the end of the year.
Trump made the announcement via Twitter.
“Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation,” Trump said in the tweet.
