Traffic diverted on H-60 near Hereford due to major accident

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Traffic is currently being diverted in Hereford to due a gas leak.
According to the Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office, there was a major crash on Highway 60 that has caused a gas leak.
Westbound Highway 60 at FM 2943 is shut down, and all roads leading to the intersection of Highway 60 and Progressive are also closed.
There are no confirmed evacuations at this time.
This is a developing story, NewsChannel10 will have the latest updates as they become available.
