Midway Alternative High School hosts gingerbread competition

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Many students at CISD Midway Alternative High School are independent, work 30 to 40 hour weeks and supports themselves and/or their family. However, today, the students were given the opportunity to just be a kid.
The majority of students said they have never built a gingerbread house before and today they were given the opportunity for the first time.
“A lot of them brought stuff from home and they made these really, really, cool gingerbread houses. So it’s just fun, it’s just fun. It’s just Christmas spirit and Christmas fun,” said Midway Alternative High School Principal Shawn Neeley.
Some students brought in additional tools and candy to have their gingerbread house stand out for the competition.
Other students faced a few obstacles.
Eric, a Junior at Midway Alternative High School, said “We can’t seem to keep the roof up it keeps sliding down. Now starting to become a team.”
Teachers joined the competition but used staples, glue and other school supplies to hold their gingerbread houses together.
“They cheated a little bit I think, but it still didn’t work out for them. The cheat karma came back for them and yeah, its just sad,” said Principal Neeley.
After a lot of trial, error and very sticky hands, the students continued to work together and build their dream gingerbread house.
Ultimately, everyone had a lot of fun and hope to have a Merry Christmas.
